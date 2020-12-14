UrduPoint.com
China To Bail Out Pakistan Over $1Bln Saudi Debt - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 6 seconds ago Mon 14th December 2020 | 03:27 PM

China is going to provide Pakistan $1-1.5 billion to help it repay $1 billion debt to Saudi Arabia this week, The News International reported on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th December, 2020) China is going to provide Pakistan $1-1.5 billion to help it repay $1 billion debt to Saudi Arabia this week, The news International reported on Monday.

According to the Pakistani newspaper, citing sources, Islamabad is set to pay back $1 billion to Riyadh on December 15, thus doing it ahead of schedule.

The last and the third tranche of $1 billion will be paid in January 2021.

This is the second time China bails out Pakistan to repay the Saudi debt. A few months ago, Beijing provided $1 billion in the first installment.

The Pakistani Finance Ministry has declined to comment on the "bilateral confidential matters."

