China To Build Green Air Logistics Network By 2025

Sumaira FH Published February 17, 2022 | 09:18 PM

China to build green air logistics network by 2025

China plans to build a preliminary "safe, smart, efficient and green" air logistics system by 2025, according to a special plan on the development of aviation logistics

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2022 ) :China plans to build a preliminary "safe, smart, efficient and green" air logistics system by 2025, according to a special plan on the development of aviation logistics.

Air logistics costs will notably reduce by then; and air logistics services for high-end manufacturing, postal-express delivery, and cross-border e-commerce will continuously improve, says the plan issued by the Civil Aviation Administration of China, China news service reported.

The plan stresses equal attention to cargo and passenger transport, and encourage air logistics companies to expand the scope of services and improve cooperation with cross-border e-commerce retailers and manufacturers, said Liang Nan, an official with the administration.

China has made steady progress in air logistics development in recent years. As of the end of 2020, the country's air cargo transport services were available in 237 domestic cities and 62 countries or regions, data from the administration showed.

