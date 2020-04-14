UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China To Continue Support Pakistan In Combating COVID-19: Yao Jing

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 14th April 2020 | 10:08 PM

China to continue support Pakistan in combating COVID-19: Yao Jing

Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Yao Jing Tuesday said the government of China would continue its support to Pakistan in form of medical assistance, expertise and facilities to combat COVID-19

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2020 ) :Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Yao Jing Tuesday said the government of China would continue its support to Pakistan in form of medical assistance, expertise and facilities to combat COVID-19.

"We are trying our level best to provide medical assistance on daily basis to Pakistan," he said while addressing a press conference here at Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS) headquarters.

He expressed the hope that Pakistan would overcome this pandemic with its leadership and awareness of society and discipline and unity of people.

He appreciated the efforts of PRCS for taking prompt and effective measures against COVID-19 including setting up hospital, providing medical services, creating awareness and mobilizing volunteers at community level.

He said Red Crescent Society across the globe had been contributing for humanity and well-being of people.

PRCS Chairman Abrar ul Haq thanked the Chinese ambassador for his continuous support especially in fight against the COVID-19.

He expressed gratitude on behalf of the people of Pakistan for extending support particularly in hard times.

He said China had been supporting the PRCS for COVID-19 in many ways. He added China had supported the PRCS in procuring 200,000 masks including N95 for doctors and para medical staff, which was exposed to coronavirus due to direct support to patients.

He said China had also provided personal protection equipment (PPE) kits to the PRCS for safety of doctors and other medical staff.

He said the government of China had also offered further assistance in other areas also to help Pakistan in controlling the disease.

He said the PRCS had established 120-bed hospital in limited time in Rawalpindi which was ready to serve the corona patients.

He added there would be nine ventilators while 27 patients could be treated at the hospital's intensive care unit (ICU).

He said there would be ambulance services with ventilator facility to shift the patients to other hospitals in case of problems of other medical complications like kidney disease etcetera.

He added volunteers were working to create awareness and assisting the government organization besides other support to the people.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan had announced biggest package ever while the role of Pakistan Army, National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) and National Institute of Health (NIH) was also remarkable.

He said it was a time to appreciate all those working against the disease including media for creating awareness. He expressed the hope that things would improve soon.

He appealed the people for blood donation in a situation when universities and colleges were closed. He asked to come to the PRCS blood camp for donation due to having limited blood count.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Prime Minister Army China Rawalpindi Media All Government Best Blood Unity Foods Limited Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed receives telephone call from Bul ..

41 minutes ago

Nearly 1,030 hotel rooms allocated for frontline m ..

41 minutes ago

New York state's single-day virus death toll rises ..

2 minutes ago

Minister reviews proposals for Ramadan Relief Pack ..

2 minutes ago

Governor Cuomo Says He Believes New York State Rea ..

3 minutes ago

Healthpoint expands drive-thru COVID-19 testing fa ..

56 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.