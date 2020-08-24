UrduPoint.com
China To Cooperate In Building Underground Museum At Bhasha Dam

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 1 hour ago Mon 24th August 2020 | 11:56 AM

National Heritage & Culture Division Federal Secretary Nausheen Javaid Amjad says Pakistan is rich in cultural heritage which should be well reserved, excavated, restored and exhibited.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 24th, 2020) Chinese side would provide the necessary assistance for the building of underground Museum in the construction site of Bhasha Dam, the official sources said on Monday.

Underground museum was a huge project which and that Creative Cultural Industry played an important role in the social economy.

The sources said that National Heritage & Culture Division Federal Secretary Nausheen Javaid Amjad held meeting with Chinese Cultural Counselor Zhang Heqing in Islamabad and discussed the idea of museum project under Bhasha Dam.

Expressing her views, Nausheen Javaid Amjad said that Pakistan was rich in cultural heritage which should be well reserved, excavated, restored and exhibited.

Nausheen said that 2020 marked the 60th anniversary of the diplomatic relations of China and Pakistan, both sides agreed to Join hands to organize some cultural events for the celebration.

Similar actions should be taken to other Big Days like Pakistan Dependence Day and National Day, and Chinese New year, she added.

