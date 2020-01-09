UrduPoint.com
China To Establish 50 Vocational Centres In Pakistan To Overcome Poverty: Shafqat Mehmood

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Thu 09th January 2020 | 03:46 PM

China to establish 50 vocational centres in Pakistan to overcome poverty: Shafqat Mehmood

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2020 ) :Minister for Federal education and Professional Training Shafqat Mahmood Thursday said China always helped Pakistan in difficult times and was establishing around 50 vocational centres to overcome poverty by equipping the youth with technical skills.

He said this while addressing the school bags distribution ceremony of "Panda Pack Schools Bags" held here at Islamabad Model School for Girls (IMSG), F-7/1. The ceremony was organized by the Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS) in collaboration with China Foundation for Poverty Alleviation (CFPA) and Federal Directorate of Education (FDE).

Under "Panda Pack Project", around 20,000 Panda Packs/Schools Bags will be distributed among students of government schools in various rural areas of Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT).

� The ceremony was also attended by the Ambassador of China Yao Jing, Vice President CFPA WANG Xingzui, Chairman PRCS Abrar-ul-Haq, officials from the Chinese embassy, teachers and a large number of students.

Speaking on the occasion, Shafqat Mahmood said that China was time tested friend of Pakistan lauded its support in resolving the current challenges being faced by the country.

"Pakistan and China had long lasting relations, which were now deepening and strengthening with the passage of time. People to people contacts of both the countries were good," he said.

"We have to learn a lot from the experiences of China, he said adding that China had achieved the target of pulling out its 100 million people out of the poverty since last 40 years.

