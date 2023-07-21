Open Menu

China To Explore More 5G Use Scenarios, As 5G Smartphone Users Reach 676 Million

Muhammad Irfan Published July 21, 2023 | 04:40 PM

China to explore more 5G use scenarios, as 5G smartphone users reach 676 million

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2023 ) :China will explore more use scenarios for 5G technology in a wide range of sectors including industry, mineral mining and ports operation, with more than 3,000 enterprises expected to build 5G-wired factories in 2023, said a senior government official.

Zhao Zhiguo, chief engineer of China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT), said that the country will accelerate research and development (R&D) of the next-generation 6G technology.

By the end of June, a total of 2.93 million 5G base stations have been put into services in China, with the number of 5G smartphone users reaching 676 million and the connected Internet of things (IoT) devices hitting 2.12 billion, according to the MIIT.

5G has been applied in 60 major economic categories in China and is expanding to sectors including manufacturing, medical treatment, education and transport. The amount of use scenarios has reached over 50,000 types, Zhao said.

Zhao pointed to efforts to boost the development of 5G network and application as well as accelerate 6G R&D so as to build solid foundation for developing China into a manufacturing and internet power as well as contribute to the building of digital China, China news service reported.

While comprehensively enhancing 5G network quality, the authorities will continue to expand 5G coverage in major scenarios in urban areas as well as rural regions. In addition, efforts will also be made to promote 5G RedCap's development to further reduce costs and increase application scale, according to Zhao.

The MIIT supports institutions and enterprises to make breakthroughs in 5G R18 base stations and new types of 5G terminals to support new 5G-enabled new services, he said. "The government agency will continue to promote 6G technology R&D, conduct technological tests and deepen exchanges and cooperation to accelerate the development of 6G," he said.

Related Topics

Internet Technology Education China 5G June Government Industry Billion Million

Recent Stories

Four arrested in India for naked parade of women a ..

Four arrested in India for naked parade of women amid ethnic violence in Manipur

1 hour ago
 Secretary-General Receives the Permanent Represent ..

Secretary-General Receives the Permanent Representative of the Hashemite Kingdom ..

1 hour ago
 Secretary-General Receives Qatar’s New Permanent ..

Secretary-General Receives Qatar’s New Permanent Representative to the OIC

1 hour ago
 realme C33 Re-do: Get Your Best Mix of Design and ..

Realme C33 Re-do: Get Your Best Mix of Design and Photography in Pakistan Now

1 hour ago
 Dubai Customs and Nakheel Properties Unite for Inn ..

Dubai Customs and Nakheel Properties Unite for Innovation: Pioneering the Future ..

1 hour ago
 Defence Minister calls for devising national actio ..

Defence Minister calls for devising national action plan for water conservation ..

2 hours ago
AGP requests SC to give month time on matter of ri ..

AGP requests SC to give month time on matter of right to appeal against military ..

2 hours ago
 SSDO’s National Dialogue on Combating Child Traf ..

SSDO’s National Dialogue on Combating Child Trafficking and Bonded Labor in Is ..

2 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate King of Belgium on Nation ..

UAE leaders congratulate King of Belgium on National Day

4 hours ago
 DEWA calls for caution in electrical appliance usa ..

DEWA calls for caution in electrical appliance usage during summer

4 hours ago
 Total liquid foreign reserves of country at $14.06 ..

Total liquid foreign reserves of country at $14.06b: Dar

4 hours ago
 President of Thai Senate meets President of Global ..

President of Thai Senate meets President of Global Council for Tolerance and Pea ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan