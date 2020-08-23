UrduPoint.com
China To Extend Cooperation For Building Museum At Basha Dam

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sun 23rd August 2020 | 04:30 PM

China to extend cooperation for building Museum at Basha Dam

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2020 ) :China will extend cooperation for the preservation of cultural relics in the construction site of Bhasha Dam.

These views were expressed by the Nausheen Javaid Amjad, Federal Secretary, National Heritage & Culture Division here in a meeting with Chinese Cultural Counselor, Zhang Heqing on Sunday.

She said that the Chinese side would provide the necessary assistance for the building of under ground Museum in the construction site of Bhasha Dam.

She said that underground museum was a huge project, adding that Creative Cultural Industry played a very important role in the social economy and China has done very well in this field and was willing to cooperate with Pakistan .

She said that Pakistan was rich in cultural heritage which should be well reserved, excavated, restored and exhibited.

Nausheen said that 2020 marked the 60th anniversary of the diplomatic relations of China and Pakistan, both sides agree to Join hands to organize some cultural events for the celebration.

She said similar actions should be taken to other Big Days like Pakistan Dependence Day and National Day, and Chinese New year.

Both the countries should strengthen the exchange and cooperation in this area,she stated.

Zhang Heqing said that both sides appreciated mutual support in the fight against COVID-19, which fully showed the brotherly friendship between Pakistan and China.

