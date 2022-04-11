UrduPoint.com

China To Firmly Adhere To Friendly Policy Towards Pakistan: Zhao Lijian

Sumaira FH Published April 11, 2022 | 05:57 PM

China to firmly adhere to friendly policy towards Pakistan: Zhao Lijian

Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson on Monday said China would firmly adhere to its friendly policy towards Pakistan and the all-weather ironclad friendship would not be affected by the leadership change in the country

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2022 ) :Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson on Monday said China would firmly adhere to its friendly policy towards Pakistan and the all-weather ironclad friendship would not be affected by the leadership change in the country.

"No matter how the political affairs in Pakistan may change, China will firmly adhere to our friendly policy to Pakistan and we don't believe the political change will affect the bilateral relations whatsoever," Zhao Lijian said during his regular briefing in response to a question about change of leadership in Pakistan after former prime minister Imran Khan was voted out through a no-confidence move.

The spokesperson said China wished all parties in Pakistan to remain united ad maintain the stability and development of the country together.

"We noted some changes in the political circle of Pakistan. As a close neighbour and ironclad friend, we sincerely hope all parties in Pakistan will maintain solidarity and jointly uphold stability and development in their country," he said.

Replying to another question about the claim of foreign interference in no-trust move, he said China was firmly opposed to any other country's interference.

The no-confidence motion tabled by the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) against Imran Khan succeeded early Sunday morning.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Prime Minister China Circle May Sunday All

Recent Stories

40 new Covid-19 cases reported in Punjab

40 new Covid-19 cases reported in Punjab

1 minute ago
 VIS assigns IBFR to BIPL Securities Ltd.

VIS assigns IBFR to BIPL Securities Ltd.

2 minutes ago
 Training played crucial role in success of NH&MP: ..

Training played crucial role in success of NH&MP: Inam Ghani

2 minutes ago
 Croatia Expels 18 Russian Diplomats, 6 Embassy Sta ..

Croatia Expels 18 Russian Diplomats, 6 Embassy Staff - Foreign Ministry

2 minutes ago
 MG Tsarina eagle released by East Continental Falc ..

MG Tsarina eagle released by East Continental Falconry

2 minutes ago
 Russia Will Respond to Expulsion of Diplomats, Emb ..

Russia Will Respond to Expulsion of Diplomats, Embassy Staff From Croatia - Zakh ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.