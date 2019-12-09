UrduPoint.com
China To Give Highest Award To Leading Pakistani Scientist And Scholar Dr. Atta-ur-Rehman

Leading Pakistani scientist, Dr. Atta-ur-Rehman will be given Science and Technology Cooperation Award on January 7 by Chinese President

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2019 ) :Leading Pakistani scientist, Dr. Atta-ur-Rehman will be given Science and Technology Cooperation Award on January 7 by Chinese President.

According to an official source, the International Science and Technology Cooperation Award will be presented in recognition of his outstanding services in the field of chemistry.

Earlier, this international award has been given to many of the world's leading scientists including Dr. Carlo Rubbia and Dr. Zhores Alferov.

Dr. Atta-ur-Rehman is one of Pakistan's most award-winning and best scientists.

Dr. Atta-ur-Rehman has received four civil awards, including Tamgha-i-Imtiaz, Sitara-i- Imtiaz, Hilal-i- Imtiaz and the highest national award "Nishan-i-Imtiaz".

Dr. Atta-ur-Rehman has more than 1250 international publications, including 341 books in the United States and Europe.

China and Malaysia established major research centers in their name in recognition of their international reputation.

