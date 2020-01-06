UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China To Give Highest Award To Leading Pakistani Scientist, Scholar Dr. Atta-ur-Rehman On Jan 10

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Mon 06th January 2020 | 04:09 PM

China to give highest award to leading Pakistani scientist, scholar Dr. Atta-ur-Rehman on Jan 10

Leading Pakistani scientist, Dr. Atta-ur-Rehman will be given Science and Technology Cooperation Award on January 10 by Chinese Presiden

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2020 ) :Leading Pakistani scientist, Dr. Atta-ur-Rehman will be given Science and Technology Cooperation Award on January 10 by Chinese President.

According to an official source, the International Science and Technology Cooperation Award will be presented in recognition of his outstanding services in the field of chemistry.

Earlier, this international award has been given to many of the world's leading scientists including Dr. Carlo Rubbia and Dr. Zhores Alferov.

Dr. Atta-ur-Rehman is one of Pakistan's most award-winning and best scientists.

Dr. Atta-ur-Rehman has received four civil awards, including Tamgha-i-Imtiaz, Sitara-i- Imtiaz, Hilal-i- Imtiaz and the highest national award "Nishan-i-Imtiaz".

Dr. Atta-ur-Rehman has more than 1250 international publications, including 341 books in the United States and Europe.

China and Malaysia established major research centers in their name in recognition of their international reputation.

Related Topics

Pakistan World Technology Europe China United States Malaysia January Best

Recent Stories

NA Standing Committee on Defence deliberates on th ..

8 minutes ago

Free medical camp set up

1 minute ago

Southern Punjab Poverty Alleviation among 7 projec ..

5 minutes ago

Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) member sta ..

1 minute ago

RAK Ruler receives Rwandan ambassador

11 minutes ago

Free handouts of cannabis oil at Bangkok medical m ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.