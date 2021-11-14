China to guard against COVID-19 at schools: official

BEIJING, Nov. 14 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2021 ) --:Chinese educational authorities are renewing efforts to safeguard schools from COVID-19 and other infectious diseases, said an official Saturday.

Currently, the spread of COVID-19 coincides with seasonal respiratory diseases risks, said Wang Dengfeng, an official with China's Ministry of education, at a press conference.

According to Wang, the ministry has urged all schools to take the temperatures of all inbound personnel and closely monitor their health. They are also required to strictly implement epidemic prevention measures and respond with speed when emergencies occur.

Epidemic prevention and control work in schools should be conducted following local policies, Wang said, noting that schools must keep track of local epidemic prevention situations, keep their supplies sufficiently stocked, and be prepared to move educational activities online when needed.