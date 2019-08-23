China to have first 5G-covered railway

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2019 ):The 141-kilometer Guangzhou-Shenzhen-Hong Kong Express Rail Link will become the first high-speed railway in China to have full 5G network coverage along its entire line.

China Mobile will work with Chinese telecom giant Huawei Technologies Co Ltd to provide a full-coverage wireless 5G network for the high-speed railway that connects Hong Kong to the Chinese mainland, according to Wei Ming, chairman of China Mobile Guangdong branch.

Wei made the announcement in Hong Kong during a meeting to witness the forming of a 5G industry alliance in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, China Daily reported.