UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China To Have First 5G-covered Railway

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Fri 23rd August 2019 | 11:40 PM

China to have first 5G-covered railway

The 141-kilometer Guangzhou-Shenzhen-Hong Kong Express Rail Link will become the first high-speed railway in China to have full 5G network coverage along its entire line

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2019 ):The 141-kilometer Guangzhou-Shenzhen-Hong Kong Express Rail Link will become the first high-speed railway in China to have full 5G network coverage along its entire line.

China Mobile will work with Chinese telecom giant Huawei Technologies Co Ltd to provide a full-coverage wireless 5G network for the high-speed railway that connects Hong Kong to the Chinese mainland, according to Wei Ming, chairman of China Mobile Guangdong branch.

Wei made the announcement in Hong Kong during a meeting to witness the forming of a 5G industry alliance in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, China Daily reported.

Related Topics

Mobile China Hong Kong Alliance 5G Industry Huawei

Recent Stories

World must stamp out persecution of religious grou ..

31 minutes ago

Chief Minister Balochistan inaugurates water suppl ..

26 minutes ago

US Chamber of Commerce Rejects Trump's Order to Ha ..

26 minutes ago

French Prosecutors Open Preliminary Investigation ..

26 minutes ago

Indian Occupied Kashmir 'about to blow': NYT says ..

26 minutes ago

Modi says UAE can be India’s ‘valuable partner ..

46 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.