China To Have First 5G-covered Railway
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Fri 23rd August 2019 | 11:40 PM
The 141-kilometer Guangzhou-Shenzhen-Hong Kong Express Rail Link will become the first high-speed railway in China to have full 5G network coverage along its entire line
China Mobile will work with Chinese telecom giant Huawei Technologies Co Ltd to provide a full-coverage wireless 5G network for the high-speed railway that connects Hong Kong to the Chinese mainland, according to Wei Ming, chairman of China Mobile Guangdong branch.
Wei made the announcement in Hong Kong during a meeting to witness the forming of a 5G industry alliance in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, China Daily reported.