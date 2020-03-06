China to help Pakistan in setting up isolation hospital

ISLAMABAD, Mar 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2020 ) :China will help Pakistan in setting up an 'Isolation Hospital' to treat people against infectious diseases.

The initiative came under discussion during a meeting between National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Chairman Lt Gen Mohammad Afzal and Chinese Ambassador Yao Jing here on Friday, said a press release.

Both the dignitaries also held deliberations to combat locust swarm.

Yao Jing assured that China would provide spray and machinery for fighting the locusts in three stages.

In the first phase, 300 Metric Tons of medicines will arrive in Pakistan in next week said the Chinese ambassador.

He said the Chinese technicians would also impart training to the Pakistani workers for the usage of machinery and spray.

On the occasion, the NDMA Head said China could offer support in establishment of the Emergency Air Ambulance Service in dealing with the locusts' issue.