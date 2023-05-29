China to land astronauts on moon before 2030

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2023 ) :China plans to land astronauts on the moon before 2030, said Lin Xiqiang, deputy director of China Manned Space Agency (CMSA), on Monday at a press conference held at the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China.

Lin said the mission has already started and the CMSA is working on the necessary hardware, including the research and development of a new-generation carrier rocket (Long March-10), to launch an upgraded manned spacecraft, a lunar lander and the construction of test and launch facilities and equipment. It will also involve the development of new spacesuits, China news Service reported.

"The overall goals are to realize China's first manned landing on the moon before 2030, carry out scientific exploration and related technological demonstrations on the lunar surface, develop a commutation and short-term stay system for crews, and develop human-robot integrated testing and other key technologies," Lin said.

"Our astronauts will walk on the moon, collect samples around the landing site and perform some in-situ research. This will lead off our manned missions from low-Earth orbit to deep space and help deepen mankind's knowledge about the origin and evolution of the moon and the solar system," the official noted.