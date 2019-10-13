UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China To Launch First 5G Automatic Micro-bus On Oct 20

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 53 seconds ago Sun 13th October 2019 | 06:50 PM

China to launch first 5G automatic micro-bus on Oct 20

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2019 ) :China's first 5G automatic micro-bus mass production vehicle, which has passed the test under the condition of mixed traffic in Wuzhen city's open roads, will be launched globally on the opening day of the 6th World internet Conference on October 20.

Although the appearance of the 5G automatic micro-bus is similar to that of ordinary buses, the entire body of the 5G automatic micro-bus is equipped with a large number of sensors.

According to the introduction, the 5G automatic micro-bus can not only identify obstacles such as pedestrians and motor vehicles within 200 meters, but can also control road information within a kilometer through vehicle-road cloud collaborative intelligent systems, and therefore comprehensively makes obstacle avoidance, lane change, deceleration, braking and other reasonable and safe rapid response measures all very feasible for the ultimate purpose of ensuring traffic safety, People's Daily Online reported.

During the conference, a 4km 5G automatic micro-bus line will be opened, and 10 ten-seat automatic micro-buses will be responsible for shuttle services from the town to the venue.The public will also be able to book a ride via the H5 link.

Wuzhen officials said that with the 5G automatic micro-bus debut in Wuzhen, Wuzhen's 5G industry will also usher in a big development. These activities will be conducive for Wuzhen to build a model project of general intelligent tourism travel as well as China's first digital economy town.

Related Topics

Internet World China Vehicles Road Vehicle Traffic 5G October All From Industry

Recent Stories

UAE playing key role in supporting victims of huma ..

2 hours ago

Musanada: Razeen Labour Cities, Road &amp; Infrast ..

2 hours ago

ESMA approves FANR’s Laboratory as national labo ..

2 hours ago

Abu Dhabi Judicial Department launches interactive ..

2 hours ago

Fourth edition of Dubai Watch Week to kick off in ..

3 hours ago

UAE Cabinet approves policy to enhance competitive ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.