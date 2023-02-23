UrduPoint.com

China To Launch Two Weather Satellites This Year

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 23, 2023 | 02:10 PM

China to launch two weather satellites this year

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2023 ) :China will launch the Fengyun 3F and Fengyun 3g weather satellites this year, according to the China Meteorological Administration.

The Fengyun 3F is expected to be launched in August.

It will focus on making imaging observations of the Earth's surface, which are mainly used for weather forecasting, environmental research and disaster monitoring.

The Fengyun 3G is scheduled to take off in April and will help monitor heavy precipitation in severe weather systems, ecns.cn reported .

China has so far launched 19 Fengyun meteorological satellites, seven of which are currently in orbit. They provide data and services to 126 countries and regions around the world.

Related Topics

Weather World China 3G April August Satellites

Recent Stories

SC all set to hear today suo motu on delay of elec ..

SC all set to hear today suo motu on delay of elections in Punjab, KPK

6 minutes ago
 President approves Finance Supplementary Bill 2023

President approves Finance Supplementary Bill 2023

31 minutes ago
 ADNOC Gas announces offer price range and opening ..

ADNOC Gas announces offer price range and opening of subscription period for IPO

3 hours ago
 Zayed Higher Organisation celebrates Kuwait&#039;s ..

Zayed Higher Organisation celebrates Kuwait&#039;s 62nd National Day

3 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate Sultan of Brunei on Natio ..

UAE leaders congratulate Sultan of Brunei on National Day

4 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Guyana on Re ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Guyana on Republic Day

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.