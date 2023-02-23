China to launch two weather satellites this year

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2023 ) :China will launch the Fengyun 3F and Fengyun 3g weather satellites this year, according to the China Meteorological Administration.

The Fengyun 3F is expected to be launched in August.

It will focus on making imaging observations of the Earth's surface, which are mainly used for weather forecasting, environmental research and disaster monitoring.

The Fengyun 3G is scheduled to take off in April and will help monitor heavy precipitation in severe weather systems, ecns.cn reported .

China has so far launched 19 Fengyun meteorological satellites, seven of which are currently in orbit. They provide data and services to 126 countries and regions around the world.