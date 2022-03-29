UrduPoint.com

China To Open Khunjrab Border On April 1: Razak Dawood

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 29, 2022 | 12:43 PM

China to open Khunjrab Border on April 1: Razak Dawood

Adviser to Prime Minister on Commerce Abdul Razak Dawood Tuesday said that China would open the Khunjrab Border on April 01, 2022 to boost bilateral trade volume

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2022 ) :Adviser to Prime Minister on Commerce Abdul Razak Dawood Tuesday said that China would open the Khunjrab Border on April 01, 2022 to boost bilateral trade volume.

"We are pleased to share that China is opening the Khunjrab Border on April 1, 2022," the adviser informed on his official twitter handle.

He said the opening of the border would not only help in utilization of the second phase of Pakistan-China Free Trade Agreement (FTA) but it would also support the local commerce on both sides of the border.

Especially, he said the fruit and vegetable exporters from north side of Pakistan would benefit from this development.

"I urge the exporters to take advantage of this opportunity and increase their exports to China," he added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Prime Minister Exports China Twitter April Border Commerce From Agreement Share

Recent Stories

Depleted Australia look to make up ground in Super ..

Depleted Australia look to make up ground in Super League against formidable Pak ..

18 minutes ago
 FMs of Afghanistan's neighbouring countries' meeti ..

FMs of Afghanistan's neighbouring countries' meeting of great significance: Prof ..

53 seconds ago
 Nearly 200-year-old Christian Cemetery dates back ..

Nearly 200-year-old Christian Cemetery dates back to Siege of Multan

56 seconds ago
 Biden says he was voicing 'outrage' about Putin, n ..

Biden says he was voicing 'outrage' about Putin, not calling for regime change

57 seconds ago
 S. Korea's online retail sale logs double-digit gr ..

S. Korea's online retail sale logs double-digit growth in February

59 seconds ago
 Exports to maintain upward trend in March: Finance ..

Exports to maintain upward trend in March: Finance Ministry

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>