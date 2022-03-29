China to open Khunjrab Border on April 1: Razak Dawood

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2022 ) :Adviser to Prime Minister on Commerce Abdul Razak Dawood Tuesday said that China would open the Khunjrab Border on April 01, 2022 to boost bilateral trade volume.

"We are pleased to share that China is opening the Khunjrab Border on April 1, 2022," the adviser informed on his official twitter handle.

He said the opening of the border would not only help in utilization of the second phase of Pakistan-China Free Trade Agreement (FTA) but it would also support the local commerce on both sides of the border.

Especially, he said the fruit and vegetable exporters from north side of Pakistan would benefit from this development.

"I urge the exporters to take advantage of this opportunity and increase their exports to China," he added.