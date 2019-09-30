China to provide 100 smart class rooms, seven research centers to Pakistan: Envoy

Ambassador of China to Pakistan Yao Jing on Monday said that Chinese government will provide 100 smart classrooms and seven agricultural research centers to different Pakistan Universities

He stated this while addressing the inaugural ceremony a five-day training workshop on "Resource & Environment Scientific Data Sharing and Disaster Risk Reduction Knowledge".

It was organized by the China-Pakistan Joint Research Centre on Earth Sciences (CPJRC) and Department of Earth Sciences, Quaid-i-Azam University(QAU) Islamabad.

The training program is aimed at providing technical training support for the establishment of a data sharing network serving the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor(CPEC).

The program would also provide software's, standards services, resource construction and other technical training.

Speaking on the occasion he said that during the tenure of current government of Pakistan, China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project has moved to a new stage of broadening the cooperation.

He said areas like industry, agricultural and social sector, especially education, have been included and emphasized in the CPEC Project.

The Chinese Ambassador informed the audience that through major scholarship program, all the top universities and institutions in China will be open for the Pakistani talented students.

"China-Pakistan Joint Research Centre on Earth Sciences (CPJRC) at QAU is a pioneer in the area of educational cooperation. It is solidly funded and well-planned projects by both governments, he added.

The Ambassador said :"The Chinese government, embassy, relevant ministries and Chinese academy of Science would be a strong partner in the project.

" Prof. Dr. Muhammad Ali, Vice Chancellor, Quaid-i-Azam University said : "It's a historic day for Quaid-i-Azam University, as we have inaugurated and formally started the activities of the mega project, China-Pakistan Joint Research Centre on Earth Sciences (CPJRC).

He said it was Rs.8.4 billion worth project, mainly funded by the Chinese Government. He also mentioned the need of cultural joint research centre between the two countries, to which the ambassador of China agreed.

He thanked the Chinese Government, Higher Education Commission (HEC) and Chinese Academy of Sciences for the efforts to materialize the project.

Earlier Prof. Hong Tianhua, Director, CPJRC briefed the audience regarding the Project and objective of the Workshop.

He said the objective of the center is to join efforts of both Chinese and Pakistani scientists for carrying out scientific research on natural disasters, environment, ecology, climate change and sustainable development in Pakistan, especially along the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor.

"To help and strengthen the capacity building of the young scientists in Pakistan, CPJRC will also conduct a series of training workshops in the years to come" said the Director.

Dr Safdar Ali Shah, focal person on CPJRC from HEC and UNESCO Representative for Pakistan Ms. Vibeke Jensen also addressed the audience.

A large number of diplomats, government representatives, and headof the institutions, Vice Chancellors, faculty and students attendedthe event.