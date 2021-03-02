UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China To Send 0.5 Million More COVID 19 Vaccine Doses To Pakistan: Qureshi

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Tue 02nd March 2021 | 07:10 PM

China to send 0.5 million more COVID 19 vaccine doses to Pakistan: Qureshi

ISLAMABAD, Mar 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2021 ) :Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi Tuesday announced that China would send 500,000 more doses of coronavirus vaccine for Pakistan's frontline workers and senior citizens.

Talking to the media after the launch of the celebrations of establishment of Pakistan-China diplomatic relations along with Chinese State State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi and , he said China had already gifted 500,000 doses of vaccine Sinopharm to the Pakistani nation for its frontline health workers.

Both the countries would tackle the coronavirus pandemic together, he added.

Qureshi said ties between Pakistan and China had deepened further. The two countries would hold a series of events to celebrate the establishment of diplomatic relations, he added.

At the event, a logo was also launched to mark the start of celebrations.

Thanking the Chinese government and his counterpart, Qureshi said the two countries were determined to move forward together as their bilateral relations were based on mutual trust.

Related Topics

Pakistan Shah Mehmood Qureshi China Media Event Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Sharjah Crown Prince chairs Executive Council meet ..

14 minutes ago

UAE denounces Houthi missile targeting Jazan, Saud ..

29 minutes ago

Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Departme ..

44 minutes ago

Realme launches its first 108MP camera and trendse ..

54 minutes ago

PSL 6 Match 12 (Rescheduled) Islamabad United Vs. ..

54 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Fund hosts Benin Minister, discusses coo ..

59 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.