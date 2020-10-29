UrduPoint.com
China To Share Experiences Of Poverty Alleviation With Pakistan: Chinese Officials

China has made remarkable achievements in poverty alleviation and will share its experience and fruits with Pakistan, Wei Yanjun, expert of Heilongjiang Academy of Sciences, First Secretary of the Qitaihe Poverty Alleviation Task Force said on Thursday

"Pakistan and China enjoy a profound friendship. Now China has made remarkable achievements in poverty alleviation and we'd love to share our experiences and fruits with our Pakistani brothers," he said.

Qitaihe region, located in Heilongjiang province, China, was once a typical poverty-stricken area. However, through innovative development of agriculture, Qitaihe has overcome poverty and achieved prosperity, China Economic Net (CEN) reported.

Zhong Hongwei, First Secretary of the Qitaihe Donghui Village Poverty Alleviation Task Force, introduced that earthworm is the key to poverty alleviation in Donghui Village, and conditions in Pakistan are suitable to implement this industrial chain.

Farmers in Donghui Village breed earthworms with cow dung. Earthworm feces are a nutritious, organic, natural fertilizer which can help crops grow better. Replacing chemical fertilizers with earthworm feces can not only reduce agricultural pollution and improve soil fertility for Pakistan, but also produce better quality and more nutritious crops so that promoting the competitiveness of Pakistani agricultural products.

Meanwhile, earthworms can completely replace chicken feed. Chicken fed by earthworms can produce high-quality and nutritious eggs.

Zhong said, animal husbandry such as cattle, sheep and chickens have been developed in Pakistan. Meanwhile, poor soil is a huge hindrance to agricultural development in Pakistan. This industrial chain which is already working in Donghui, can exactly change the situation in Pakistan. It will also bring about a huge income for the local and promote agricultural employment.

"We're willing to provide detailed operational approach for Pakistan, also we can provide earthworms. Considering the climate, soil, economic conditions, dietary habits and other factors, Pakistan can effectively learn from China's experience in poverty alleviation," said Zhong.

Wei also introduced other approaches that China has adopted to alleviate poverty, such as grapes cultivation industry, mushroom cultivation industry. Wei said, "In China, we have formulated poverty alleviation strategies according to the different conditions of each region. We are willing to share the experiences with our iron brother."

