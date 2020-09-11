UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China To Strengthen Post-pandemic Cooperation With Pakistan: Wang Yi

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Fri 11th September 2020 | 07:17 PM

China to strengthen post-pandemic cooperation with Pakistan: Wang Yi

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi vowed to strengthen cooperation with Pakistan in the post-pandemic, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson said on Friday

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2020 ) :Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi vowed to strengthen cooperation with Pakistan in the post-pandemic, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson said on Friday.

During his meeting with Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on the sidelines of Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Council of Foreign Ministers Meeting held recently in Moscow, Wang said.

China is willing to continue to provide Pakistan with anti-epidemic support until Pakistan completely overcomes COVID-19, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Zhao Lijian said during his regular briefing while responding to a question from APP.

He said that both foreign ministers believed that in the context of rising unilateral bullying, the SCO FMs meeting had achieved positive results and sent out positive signals of upholding multi lateralism, safeguarding authority of the United Nations (UN), international law, and jointly responding to various challenges.

It has fulfilled international responsibilities that the SCO should bear.

Wang Yi emphasized that China would continue to provide Pakistan with anti-epidemic support until Pakistan completely overcomes the epidemic.

China would continue to work with Pakistan in advancing the construction of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and cooperate in agricultural cooperation, which would deliver benefit to people.

"We believe that with the joint efforts of both sides, the corridor will play a greater role in Pakistan's economic development and people's welfare," Wang Yi added, saying China will continue working with Pakistan, firmly supporting each other on international multilateral occasions to uphold international fairness and justice.

Wang Yi said, next year was the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Pakistan.

"We will build on our friendship, plan for the future, and make new progress in our bilateral relations." Foreign Minister Qureshi said that Pakistan and China had always trusted and supported each other.

"Pakistan will continue to stand firmly with China and oppose any stigmatization and unreasonable accusations against China." Qureshi said.

He said, Pakistan was willing to work with China to advance the construction of the corridor, discuss poverty alleviation, cooperate in agriculture, and promote the continuous development of the all-weather strategic partnership.

Related Topics

Pakistan United Nations Moscow China Agriculture CPEC Progress Shanghai Cooperation Organization From

Recent Stories

Russia Eyes Placing $6.7Bln Worth of Infrastructur ..

4 minutes ago

Rs.8.8bn distributed under Ehsaas programme

4 minutes ago

'Fall in love-Pakistan' campaign launched in Londo ..

4 minutes ago

Islamabad High Court decides to conduct forensic a ..

4 minutes ago

6 illegal housing colonies sealed

8 minutes ago

Research, new technology a must to increase crops ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.