China To Work Together With Pakistan To Safeguard Regional Peace, Stability: Spokesperson

Thu 29th August 2019 | 05:57 PM

Terming the visit of Vice Chairman of Central Military Commission of China, General Xu Qiliang to Pakistan very successful, a Chinese Defense Ministry's spokesman Thursday said that China would work together with Pakistan to strengthen strategic communication, enhance mutual trust and improve defense cooperation to safeguard peace and stability in the region

"Given the complex security situation in the region, the Chinese side is willing to work together with Pakistan side to implement the consensus between the two heads of the state, strengthen strategic communication, enhance mutual trust and improve defence cooperation so as to work together to safeguard regional stability," Chinese Defense Ministry's Spokesman Ren Guoqiang said during his monthly briefing held here while responding to a question of APP.

He remarked that China and Pakistan were strategic partners and iron brothers that helped each other.

The spokesman said that the visit of Vice chairman Xu Qiliang to Pakistan was in the 2019 international military cooperation plan of China and it was mutually agreed programme by Pakistan and China.

"This visit is very successful and we have seen many media coverage on this visit," he added.

General Xu Qiliang led a high-level delegation to Pakistan and held separate meetings with President Arif Alvi, Prime Minister Imran Khan, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa and Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbassi and discussed issues of mutual interest between the two countries and regional peace and stability.

His visit took place against the backdrop of heightened tensions between India and Pakistan following the Indian move to revoke autonomous status of Indian held Kashmir and its bifurcation into Jammu and Kashmir and Laddakh.

