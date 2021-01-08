UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China To Work With Pakistan, Other Neighbors To Build Regional Community With Shared Future For Health: Hua Chunying

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Fri 08th January 2021 | 04:24 PM

China to work with Pakistan, other neighbors to build regional community with shared future for health: Hua Chunying

China will work with Pakistan and other neighbouring countries to make greater contribution to building a regional community with shared future for health, Chinese Foreign Ministry's Spokesperson, Hua Chunying said on Friday

BEIJING (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2021 ) ::China will work with Pakistan and other neighbouring countries to make greater contribution to building a regional community with shared future for health, Chinese Foreign Ministry's Spokesperson, Hua Chunying said on Friday.

"China would like to work with all sides in implementing our consensus and make greater contribution to building a regional community with shared future for health," she said during her regular briefing in response to a question about China recently held meeting on anti-epidemic cooperation with Afghanistan, Pakistan, Nepal, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh.

She informed that China, Pakistan Afghanistan, Nepal, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh held the first meeting on anti-epidemic cooperation and poverty reduction cooperation on January 6.

"This is a follow up of the China, Pakistan, Afghanistan, Nepal Foreign Ministers meeting in last July and the China, Pakistan, Nepal, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh's Vice Foreign Ministers meeting last November," he added.

The spokesperson said that in this meeting the representatives shared experience on anti-epidemic and poverty relief, adding, They talked about dealing with the impact of the pandemic, resuming economic and trade cooperation, dealing with non-traditional security challenges and advancing sustainable development and reached initial consensus.

"It shows our strong will and confidence in dealing with challenges together and achieving cooperation," she added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Afghanistan Bangladesh Sri Lanka China Nepal January July November All

Recent Stories

Cold, dry weather forecast for Balochistan

1 minute ago

Turkish security forces nab 6 FETO terror suspects ..

1 minute ago

Balochistan govt initiates climate resilient, low ..

1 minute ago

VC KMU condoles with Zia ul Haq Sarhadi

1 minute ago

China allocates 1.7 bln yuan to assist agriculture ..

10 minutes ago

OGDCL adds 2,666 BPD oil, 82 MMCFD gas in system d ..

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.