UrduPoint.com

China To Work With Pakistan To Promote High-quality CPEC Development: Foreign Ministry

Muhammad Irfan 46 seconds ago Thu 16th December 2021 | 08:09 PM

China to work with Pakistan to promote high-quality CPEC development: Foreign Ministry

China stands ready to work with Pakistan to promote the high-quality development of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) so that it will drive growth and benefit people's livelihood, and play a bigger role in promoting regional connectivity and economic integration, a Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson said on Thursday

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2021 ) :China stands ready to work with Pakistan to promote the high-quality development of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) so that it will drive growth and benefit people's livelihood, and play a bigger role in promoting regional connectivity and economic integration, a Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson said on Thursday.

"The China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) is a pilot project of the Belt and Road Initiative. China stands ready to work with Pakistan to promote the high-quality development of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC)," Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Wang Wenbin said in a written reply in response to a comment made by Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi about the BRI and CPEC.

Addressing the Margalla Dialogue 2021 organized by the Islamabad Policy Research Institute, an Islamabad-based think tank recently, Qureshi said that the China-proposed Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) will bring prosperity for people across the world through generating global integration.

The BRI, with the CPEC as a flagship project, utilizes the economic geography and enhances the connectivity of Asia, Europe and Africa, he added.

The spokesperson said that as Foreign Minister Qureshi pointed out, the Belt and Road cooperation has removed infrastructure bottlenecks facing many regions along the route.

"It promotes connectivity, and makes important contribution to global trade facilitation and economic growth," he added.

Wang Wenbin remarked that the CPEC is a pilot project of the Belt and Road Initiative China stands ready to work with Pakistan to promote the high-quality development of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) so that it will drive growth and benefit people's livelihood, and play a bigger role in promoting regional connectivity and economic integration, he added.

In his speech, Foreign Minister Qureshi highlighting Pakistan's strategic pivot from geopolitics to geo-economics, the foreign minister said a country like Pakistan situated on the crossroad of South, Central and West Asia will remain accessible to all and reach out to all.

Related Topics

Pakistan Africa Islamabad World Europe China Road CPEC Tank All From Asia

Recent Stories

Emirates Development Bank wins &#039;Ecosystem Ena ..

Emirates Development Bank wins &#039;Ecosystem Enabler of the Year&#039; award

25 minutes ago
 OPPO unveils its first-ever foldable flagship phon ..

OPPO unveils its first-ever foldable flagship phone, OPPO Find N at INNO Day 202 ..

37 minutes ago
 60 days of ‘Reimaging Energy’ with ENOC Group ..

60 days of ‘Reimaging Energy’ with ENOC Group at Expo 2020 Dubai

40 minutes ago
 UAE, Colombia sign MoU for cooperation in cultural ..

UAE, Colombia sign MoU for cooperation in cultural and creative industries

40 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler inspects progress of Kalba developme ..

Sharjah Ruler inspects progress of Kalba development projects

55 minutes ago
 CBUAE issues commemorative coins to mark SCCI’s ..

CBUAE issues commemorative coins to mark SCCI’s 50th anniversary

55 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.