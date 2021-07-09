UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China Tops World In AI Patents

Faizan Hashmi 20 seconds ago Fri 09th July 2021 | 06:40 PM

China tops world in AI patents

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2021 ) :China ranks first in the world in the number of artificial intelligence (AI) patents, Xiao Yaqing, Minister of Industry and Information Technology.

Speaking at the opening ceremony of the World Artificial Intelligence Conference in Shanghai, Xiao said China's AI industry development has made significant progress, with the technological innovation capabilities in some areas ranking among the top in the world, China.org.cn reported.

The core industry size is continuously growing and the integration of AI and the real economy has further deepened, said Xiao.

According to a report on China's AI development released earlier this year, nearly 390,000 AI patent applications were filed in China over the past 10 years, accounting for 74.

7 percent of the world total. The report was jointly released by three institutions including the Chinese Association of Artificial Intelligence.

Co-organized by the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, the Shanghai municipal government and other government departments, the conference will bring together more than 6,000 experts, scholars, entrepreneurs and investors from home and abroad to attend online or offline.

More than 10 AI chips, as well as innovative products brought by more than 300 major AI companies, will be shown at the conference from Thursday to Saturday.

Related Topics

World Technology China Shanghai Progress From Government Industry Top

Recent Stories

The region is very complex at the moment, best dip ..

37 minutes ago

Turkmen-Moroccan political consultations on the le ..

51 minutes ago

Ambassador of Turkmenistan presented his credentia ..

51 minutes ago

The development of cooperation of Turkmenistan and ..

52 minutes ago

A day wearing the new HUAWEI FreeBuds 4i earphones

1 hour ago

All stranded Pakistanis in Europe, ME to be brough ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.