China treating Pakistani students 'as our own', Xi assures Imran Khan

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday assured Prime Minister Imran Khan of every possible effort for the health and safety of Pakistani students, amid the Coronavirus outbreak

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2020 ) :Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday assured Prime Minister Imran Khan of every possible effort for the health and safety of Pakistani students, amid the Coronavirus outbreak.

"President Xi reaffirmed that China is treating Pakistani students 'as our own' and will spare no effort in ensuring their safety, health and well-being," the PM Office said in a statement issued following a telephonic conversation between the two leaders.

Prime Minister Imran Khan called President Xi and expressed Pakistan's unequivocal solidarity with the Chinese government and people in the wake of outbreak of Coronavirus that claimed thousands of lives.

The prime minister offered his condolences over the life loss and lauded efforts, undertaken by China for containing Coronavirus through "timely, effective and far-reaching measures", also acknowledged globally.

He reiterated Pakistan's offer to send a field hospital along with a team of doctors to China to help Chinese people fight the virus.

He also hailed China's strong resolve and special measures to look after Pakistani nationals and students during difficult time and expressed confidence in continued best possible measures.

President Xi expressed profound gratitude for Pakistan's support to China at a critical time and underscored that China was taking effective, swift and timely measures to battle Coronavirus.

He stressed that China would win people's war against Covid-19.

On bilateral relations, President Xi underscored China's commitment to taking economic partnership to a new level and stressed that China Pakistan Economic Corridor would continue to be its strongest centre-piece.

Both leaders shared their resolve to continue communication and exchanges at the highest level to strengthen all-weather strategic partnership and to build closer China-Pakistan community for a shared future.