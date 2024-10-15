Open Menu

China Trustworthy, Sincere Friend Of Pakistan: Ayaz Sadiq

Muhammad Irfan Published October 15, 2024 | 06:26 PM

China trustworthy, sincere friend of Pakistan: Ayaz Sadiq

Speaker of the National Assembly, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, met with Chinese Premier Li Qiang on Tuesday and said China is a trustworthy and sincere friend of Pakistan and the country takes great pride in its everlasting friendship with China

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2024) Speaker of the National Assembly, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, met with Chinese Premier Li Qiang on Tuesday and said China is a trustworthy and sincere friend of Pakistan and the country takes great pride in its everlasting friendship with China.

According to a news release issued by the National Assembly Secretariat, during the meeting, both sides discussed parliamentary and economic relations, as well as matters of mutual interest.

Both countries agreed to further expand parliamentary and economic ties. Welcoming the Chinese Premier to Pakistan, the Speaker expressed confidence that the Premier’s visit would serve as a significant milestone in strengthening bilateral relations.

He lauded the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit being hosted in Pakistan, stating that it was a great honor for the country.

He expressed hope that the SCO summit would enhance regional cooperation and strengthen regional stability. He reiterated that Pakistan attaches great importance to the SCO platform and that the summit would help project Pakistan’s positive image on the global stage. He also affirmed Pakistan’s commitment to working for regional development through the SCO platform.

Highlighting the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects, the Speaker noted that CPEC holds special significance for both nations and that its completion would usher in a new era of development and prosperity in the region. The two leaders agreed to make joint efforts for regional peace and stability.

The Speaker highlighted the vast opportunities for investment in various sectors in Pakistan and stressed the need to further expand cooperation in education and science between the two countries.

The discussion also touched on the importance of joint projects in the energy sector and the need to enhance collaboration in technology and the digital economy.

Emphasizing the significance of parliamentary diplomacy, the Speaker reaffirmed the commitment to enhancing cooperation between Pakistan’s National Assembly and China’s People’s Congress and to promoting future exchanges of parliamentary delegations.

Chinese Premier Li Qiang appreciated the Speaker’s goodwill towards the Chinese leadership and people. He reiterated that Pakistan holds great importance in China’s foreign relations.

The Premier agreed with the Speaker’s proposal to strengthen bilateral parliamentary contacts, stating that enhancing ties at the parliamentary level could play a key role in bringing the two friendly nations closer.

He further affirmed that China would continue its cooperation with Pakistan in economic and social sectors and expressed confidence that the completion of CPEC would fulfil the dream of sustainable development and prosperity in the region.

Premier Li Qiang expressed his happiness over visiting Pakistan and extended his gratitude to the Pakistani government and people for the warm welcome and immense hospitality. He also conveyed his best wishes for the successful hosting of the SCO summit in Pakistan.

APP/zah-sra

Related Topics

Pakistan National Assembly Technology Education China Sardar Ayaz Sadiq Visit CPEC Congress Shanghai Cooperation Organization Government Best

Recent Stories

Sindh Sagar Party (SSP) to hold Maulana Ubaidullah ..

Sindh Sagar Party (SSP) to hold Maulana Ubaidullah Sindhi Conference on Oct 20

43 seconds ago
 Educationists laud CM Punjab's Honihaar Scholarshi ..

Educationists laud CM Punjab's Honihaar Scholarship program

45 seconds ago
 Chohan expresses deep concern over dilapidated con ..

Chohan expresses deep concern over dilapidated condition of roads

31 seconds ago
 Hyderabad: International Day of Rural Women Celebr ..

Hyderabad: International Day of Rural Women Celebrated with Enthusiasm

33 seconds ago
 President hosts State luncheon in honour of Premie ..

President hosts State luncheon in honour of Premier Li

35 seconds ago
 International blind day observes in Larkana

International blind day observes in Larkana

36 seconds ago
’Maryam Ke Dastak’ initiative expanded to 22 D ..

’Maryam Ke Dastak’ initiative expanded to 22 Districts

18 minutes ago
 IBCC, BISE Shaheed Benazirabad agree for online at ..

IBCC, BISE Shaheed Benazirabad agree for online attestation of educational certi ..

16 minutes ago
 UoS hosts seminar on youth mental health issues in ..

UoS hosts seminar on youth mental health issues in social media era

7 minutes ago
 PSX turns around to bullish trend, gains 578 point ..

PSX turns around to bullish trend, gains 578 points

7 minutes ago
 Rupee sheds 08 paisa against dollar

Rupee sheds 08 paisa against dollar

7 minutes ago
 'Maryam Ke Dastak' now covers 22 districts

'Maryam Ke Dastak' now covers 22 districts

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan