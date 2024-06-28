China, US Ambassadors Meet DPM Dar; Review Bilateral Ties
Muhammad Irfan Published June 28, 2024 | 06:57 PM
Ambassador of China Jiang Zaidong on Friday called on Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2024) Ambassador of China Jiang Zaidong on Friday called on Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar.
Reaffirming Pakistan-China All-weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership, the two sides expressed the resolve to implement the bilateral consensus reached during Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's visit to China, a Foreign Office press release said.
Both sides also resolved to further strengthening of Pakistan-China friendship and up-gradation of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).
Meanwhile, Ambassador of the United States in Islamabad Donald Blome separately met Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar.
The two sides reviewed the latest developments in bilateral relations and discussed ways to move the relationship forward.
Recent Stories
Iranians cast ballots in presidential election
4 Central Asian countries' ambassadors meet business community at LCCI
9 killed, 1225 injured in 1143 RTCs in Punjab
Preparations underway for pilgrimage to holy shrines in Iran, Iraq
BISP, KfW join hands to educate masses on mother, child health
Delhi airport roof collapses months after Modi inaugurates project
US Fed's preferred inflation indicator softens annually to 2.6% in May from 2.8% ..
China's central bank stresses implementation of prudent monetary policy
US Congress resolution unsolicited interference: FO
Shehzad Roy praises female petrol attendant at filling station
Rs590b given to KP over years to augment capacity in war on terrorism: PM
UAE-Based Reportage Properties Expands to Pakistan, Appoints Asim Iftikhar as CE ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
9 killed, 1225 injured in 1143 RTCs in Punjab39 seconds ago
-
Preparations underway for pilgrimage to holy shrines in Iran, Iraq41 seconds ago
-
BISP, KfW join hands to educate masses on mother, child health6 minutes ago
-
NA passes amendment to Elections Bill-202448 minutes ago
-
LESCO dismisses 9 officials; sends 3 on forced retirement48 minutes ago
-
Death sentence awarded in murder case48 minutes ago
-
10 SMIU students honoured to become Brand Ambassador of Sindh Ombudsman1 hour ago
-
LESCO vows to expedite action against power pilferers, facilitators1 hour ago
-
Tarar assures to form committee on journalists protection1 hour ago
-
Balochistan CM assures ZAC’s delegation to solve issues of farmers1 hour ago
-
80,000 cattle rearers to benefit from livestock card interest-free loan1 hour ago
-
LESCO collects over Rs 6.82m from 96 defaulters in 24 hours1 hour ago