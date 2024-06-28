Open Menu

China, US Ambassadors Meet DPM Dar; Review Bilateral Ties

Muhammad Irfan Published June 28, 2024 | 06:57 PM

Ambassador of China Jiang Zaidong on Friday called on Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2024) Ambassador of China Jiang Zaidong on Friday called on Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar.

Reaffirming Pakistan-China All-weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership, the two sides expressed the resolve to implement the bilateral consensus reached during Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's visit to China, a Foreign Office press release said.

Both sides also resolved to further strengthening of Pakistan-China friendship and up-gradation of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

Meanwhile, Ambassador of the United States in Islamabad Donald Blome separately met Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar.

The two sides reviewed the latest developments in bilateral relations and discussed ways to move the relationship forward.

