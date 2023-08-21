China Vows To Fully Materialize Potential Of Khunjrab-Sost-Kashgar Border Market
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published August 21, 2023 | 11:42 AM
BEIJING: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 21st, 2023) Secretary of the Communist Party of China, Xinjiang Uyghurs Autonomous Regional Committee, Ma Xingrui has reaffirmed his government's strong commitment to fully realize the potential of Khunjrab-Sost-Kashgar border market.
He was talking to a Pakistani delegation in Urumqi, comprising former Federal minister Ahsan Iqbal, Senator Mahmood-ul-Hassan and officials of Pakistan Embassy in Beijing.
Governor of Xinjiang, Erkin Tuniyas, and other high-ranking officials of the Chinese autonomous region were also present in the meeting. The CPC's Regional Secretary reiterated Beijing's strong commitment to further solidify Pakistan-China strategic cooperative partnerships in diverse fields.
He said President Xi Jinping desires to make CPEC an exemplary project of Belt and Road Initiative, with Xinjiang playing a central role in regional and economic development.