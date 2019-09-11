UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China Welcome 24/7 Opening Of Torkham Border: Ambassador

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 11th September 2019 | 05:02 PM

China welcome 24/7 opening of Torkham border: Ambassador

Chinese Ambassador Yao Jing on Wednesday said that his country welcomed the decision of Pakistan Government for opening Pak-Afghan Torkham border by 24/7

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2019 ) :Chinese Ambassador Yao Jing on Wednesday said that his country welcomed the decision of Pakistan Government for opening Pak-Afghan Torkham border by 24/7.He was addressing a two-day conference on CPEC BRI(Built and Road Initiative) at university of Peshawar on Wednesday.

The Chinese Ambassador said that China intended to build various facilities including cold storage, hospital and enhanced customs facilities at Torkham border. He said that China wanted early completion of Karachi-Peshawar motorway besides increasing industrial and trade relations with Pakistan.

He said that China would support the peace overtures underway in Afghanistan. He said that that international agreements and laws were applicable to Kashmir.

Related Topics

Pakistan Afghanistan Peshawar Motorway China Road CPEC Border Government

Recent Stories

Reduced cotton production can become a threat to t ..

3 minutes ago

Russian Parliament's Upper Chamber to Discuss Fore ..

2 minutes ago

New local bodies system to bring revolutionary ref ..

2 minutes ago

Health Deptt. kicks off 12-day vaccination campaig ..

2 minutes ago

Quality pitches to be provided for domestic season ..

11 minutes ago

Govt focusing on trade diversification in engineer ..

13 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.