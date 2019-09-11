China welcome 24/7 opening of Torkham border: Ambassador

Chinese Ambassador Yao Jing on Wednesday said that his country welcomed the decision of Pakistan Government for opening Pak-Afghan Torkham border by 24/7

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2019 ) :Chinese Ambassador Yao Jing on Wednesday said that his country welcomed the decision of Pakistan Government for opening Pak-Afghan Torkham border by 24/7.He was addressing a two-day conference on CPEC BRI(Built and Road Initiative) at university of Peshawar on Wednesday.

The Chinese Ambassador said that China intended to build various facilities including cold storage, hospital and enhanced customs facilities at Torkham border. He said that China wanted early completion of Karachi-Peshawar motorway besides increasing industrial and trade relations with Pakistan.

He said that China would support the peace overtures underway in Afghanistan. He said that that international agreements and laws were applicable to Kashmir.