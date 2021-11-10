UrduPoint.com

China Welcomes Pakistan's Participation In CIIE For Fourth Consecutive Year

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 10th November 2021 | 07:16 PM

China welcomes Pakistan's participation in CIIE for fourth consecutive year

China was ready to work with Pakistan to further deepen and expand cooperation with Pakistan, said a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson on Wednesday, welcoming Pakistan's participation in the China International Import Expo (CIIE) for the fourth consecutive year

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2021 ) :China was ready to work with Pakistan to further deepen and expand cooperation with Pakistan, said a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson on Wednesday, welcoming Pakistan's participation in the China International Import Expo (CIIE) for the fourth consecutive year.

"We are pleased with the achievements of China-Pakistan economic and trade cooperation at the expo," Wang Wenbin said during his regular briefing in response to a question raised by APP.

He said that the Chinese side was ready to work with Pakistan to further deepen and expand all-round cooperation, including trade, continuously enrich the connotation of China-Pakistan all-weather strategic cooperative partnership, and build a new era of closer China-Pakistan destiny community, bringing greater well-being to the two countries and their peoples.

The spokesperson said that the fruitful results achieved by the expo were a strong proof of China's expanding opening up to the outside world.

Since the launch of the CIIE, it had become an important window for global enterprises to share China's huge market opportunities, he added.

The 4th China International Import Expo (CIIE), world's largest import-themed event was held from November 5 to 10 in Shanghai, China.

Pakistan Ambassador to China, Moin ul Haque attended the opening ceremony and visited Pakistan's pavilion established to promote Pakistani products.

He also visited different stalls set up by Pakistani traders and businessmen to showcase their products.

Talking to media, the ambassador said that "Pakistan had been participating in the event from the beginning. Prime Minister Imran Khan attended the first CIIE in 2018." He expressed the confidence that this expo would serve as a great opportunity for Pakistan to boost its exports.

The latest two expos were held during the pandemic period, and many Pakistani businessmen and companies could not participate physically. However, Pakistan businessmen still have access to this expo through online pavilions, he added.

Pakistan is exporting a large number of products in China. Textiles, leather, IT and food products including rice, mangoes and vegetables were among the major products sold to China.

More than 3,000 enterprises and corporate giants from 127 countries and regions around the globe brought their competitive products and state-of-the-art technologies to this year's expo.'

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Prime Minister World Exports Import China Shanghai November 2018 Market Textile Media Event From Share

Recent Stories

Luxor Festival of Arabic Poetry to take place from ..

Luxor Festival of Arabic Poetry to take place from 15-18 November

3 minutes ago
 T20 World 2021: Kiwis decide to field against Engl ..

T20 World 2021: Kiwis decide to field against England in the first semi-final

17 minutes ago
 Workshop on 'Role and Responsibilities of Media in ..

Workshop on 'Role and Responsibilities of Media in Measles and Rubella campaign ..

2 minutes ago
 Poland-Belarus migrant crisis 'intolerable': UN

Poland-Belarus migrant crisis 'intolerable': UN

2 minutes ago
 India sends thousands more troops to held Kashmir

India sends thousands more troops to held Kashmir

2 minutes ago
 Russian Foreign Ministry: EU Sanctions Against Bel ..

Russian Foreign Ministry: EU Sanctions Against Belarus Illegitimate, Moscow Back ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.