China western provinces to import dairy products from Pakistan

China will import dairy products from Pakistan to meet requirement for its western provinces as the quarantine and SPS agreement process is about to complete

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2021 ):China will import dairy products from Pakistan to meet requirement for its western provinces as the quarantine and SPS agreement process is about to complete.

Commercial Counsellor Pakistan Embassy in Beijing, Badar uz Zaman shared that Pakistan got this opportunity as livestock has a major share in national economy, adding, it is the fourth largest milk producer globally.

Production of fresh milk is about 50 million tonnes in Pakistan, he told China Economic Net (CEN).

Badar informed that Chinese Huiyu group has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Nestle Pakistan for the import project. They were about to complete the process of getting permission for import to China, he said adding, the group has a solid distribution base in China.

He said customers from China were also interested in dairy cream. Samples of different dairy products would be distributed among the Chinese buyers. He hoped that they would get good exports orders due to high quality and low price of Pakistani dairy products.

He said the collaboration between both the countries for value-addition and food-related products were increasing rapidly. "We will see more and more products from Pakistan, like biscuits and confectionery items. Pakistan is also a good producer of sugar", he said.

The emerging trend of producing high value-added products would also give boast to Pakistani item, he said adding, Chinese appetite for the Pakistani food items were getting popularity day by day.

So in the backdrop of this significant demand from the Chinese consumer, various companies' collaboration increases what we have seen that there are national pavilions in Yiwu, Qingdao and Shanghai. The Chinese enterprises are permanently placing the Pakistani food products in those pavilions", Badar stated.

The Commercial Counsellor expressed the confidence the Pakistani food packaged products could get place on platforms like JD.com and Taobao. We discussed with the entrepreneurs who have posted Pakistani products on these Chinese platforms they are also receiving big orders.

Duan Xiaoyu, CEO of Huiyu group said they would promote Pakistani products in China's major cities after getting the license. At present, our estimated sales volume is 100 containers of creams per year because Nestle Group has other products that can enter in Chinese market. So, the opportunity for future cooperation will be great.

In starting, we would import ten containers every month because we think the Pakistani Nestle Cream quality is very good, and the price is also low. We are trying to get a permit to enter China. The Pakistani Embassy in China also provides a lot of support", she added.

She said that the opening of Pakistan's dairy code license is good for the trade between the two countries, and after that, all Pakistani dairy products can enter the Chinese market.

It is estimated that China will overtake USA as the largest dairy market globally by 2022.