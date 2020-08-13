China will always remain strong partner, close friend of Pakistan

(@fidahassanain)

Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Yao Jing Pakistan as a nation has the resilience and strength to overcome all the difficulties and problems.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 13th, 2020) China has emphatically stated that it will always remain a strong partner and close friend of Pakistan.

The sentiments were expressed by Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Yao Jing at a ceremony in Islamabad on Thursday. The ambassador said Pakistan as a nation has the resilience and strength to overcome all the difficulties and problems. He expressed the confidence that Pakistan will finally emerge as a stronger nation after overcoming all the challenges including the Covid-19.

The Chinese envoy said the efforts of Pakistani government and agencies have led to the improvement of Covid-19 situation in the country.

This, he said, is not a very easy achievement but a miracle achieved by the collective efforts of government and relevant agencies.

Yao Jing was also appreciative of Pakistan's support and solidarity to China when it was faced with the breakout of Coronavirus.

In his remarks on the occasion, Chairman National Disaster Management Authority Muhammad Afzal said China has stood by Pakistan to cope with the challenges of Covid-19 and locusts.

He said a plane loaded with more medical supplies including ventilators, testing kits and surgical masks arrived in Islamabad today from China. He said more medical supplies from China will arrive on the 31st of this month.