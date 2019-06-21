UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China Will Provide $ 1bln Grant For Socio Economic Development In Pakistan: Khusro

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 11 seconds ago Fri 21st June 2019 | 03:09 PM

China will provide $ 1bln grant for socio economic development in Pakistan: Khusro

Minister for Planning and Development Khusro Bakhtyar says China will provide one billion dollars grant for socio economic development in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 21st June, 2019) Minister for Planning and Development Khusro Bakhtyar says China will provide one billion Dollars grant for socio economic development in Pakistan.Addressing China-Pakistan Economic Corridor forum in Islamabad on Friday, he said cooperation in education, health, water, poverty alleviation and other sectors has been included in socio-economic development.The Minister said industrial and agricultural development will be focused in the next phase of CPEC.He urged the private sector to take lead in industrial development.

He said cooperation in industrial sector will further strengthen relationship between Pakistan and China.Khusro Bakhtyar said China has offered free access for export of 313 Pakistani items.He said the PTI government wants to increase business opportunities under CPEC; and for the purpose, Pakistan-China Business Forum is being set up.

He said memorandum of understanding has been signed with China for establishing foot and mouth disease free zones.Khusro Bakhtyar said huge investment was made in energy sector under CPEC in Pakistan during the last six years.He said in infrastructure sector, railway network and development of coastal areas, including Gwadar Port, are being given special importance.

He said Gwadar Master Plan will give impetus to economic activity in Gwadar.He said Pakistan desires to benefit from Chinese experience in different sectors, including livestock, fishing and research.The Minister said structural reforms are being introduced in the country.

The government is committed to strengthening of institutions. He said tax net will have to be expanded to increase economic growth. He said measures are being taken to enhance exports.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Exports Business Education Water China CPEC Lead From Government Billion Gwadar

Recent Stories

UN declares Pakistan 'family station' for its inte ..

9 seconds ago

Kremlin Says Events in Tbilisi With Russian Delega ..

11 seconds ago

Russia Concerned Over Tensions in Persian Gulf, Ca ..

14 seconds ago

Creeping lizard in Sindh Assembly creates chaos

10 minutes ago

Russia frees Chechen activist for top rights group ..

16 seconds ago

Football: Africa Cup of Nations fixtures Saturday ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.