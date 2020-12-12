China will provide 50,000 assistive devices for special persons under Belt and Road Initiative: MD PBM

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2020 ) :Managing Director Pakistan Bait ul Maal Aon Abbas Bappi said that China would provide 50,000 assistive devices to facilitate special persons of Pakistan under Belt and Road Initiative.

While addressing a ceremony to distribute customize wheelchairs and assistive devices under auspices of Society for Special Persons (SSP) and Helping Hands Foundation(HHF), here on Saturday, the MD Bait ul Maal remarked that Pakistan Bait ul Maal would distribute the assistive devices among special persons, free of cost.

Bappi said that Pakistan was also trying to shift assistive devices manufacturing technology from China to Pakistan. "We have constituted a national steering committee to ensure availability of assistive devices for disabled persons". He added that health and education secretaries of all provinces were members of the committee. He termed assistive devices more important and beneficial than the financial assistance because it makes special persons more effective and productive citizens. He, however also invited NGOs, working for special persons, to prepare assistive devices by themselves as Pakistan Bait ul Maal would offer all possible assistance. The manufacturing of assistive devices will not only facilitate the special persons but also offer economic opportunities.

About working of Pakistan Bait ul Maal, the MD informed that PBM was working across the country. He hinted that they provided artificial legs to 110 persons in Balochistan. In Balochistan, a number of labourers were affected by landmines and they had no access to the artificial limbs.

Although, NGOs are very much active some big cities of the countries and they are providing assistive facilities to differently abled persons. Bappi also maintained that PBM had also implanted cochlear devices to 111 persons and restored their hearing sense. He noted that Rs 1.6 million was cost on implantation of one cochlear device. He, however, added that the cochlear implant were ensured with cooperation of philanthropists. Aon Abbas Bappi also observed that Pakistan Bait ul Maal was providing 10,000 customize wheelchairs to the differently abled persons. The ceremony was also addressed Director Punjab Welfare Trust Dr Izhar, Chairperson Society for Special Persons Ms Zahid Qureshi and some others. On this occasion, 40 customize wheelchairs and 25 assistive devices were also distributed among the deserving special persons.