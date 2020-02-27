China will provide expertise, technical assistance to Pakistan to control locust

Chinese government will extend expertise, technical and equipment assistance to Pakistan to control locust for saving crops and other plants especially citrus to escape food security threat

Briefing media here on Thursday, a team of Chinese agriculture experts said locust mainly desert locust had become a threat for Pakistan's food security. For last few years, Pakistan was confronting both migrated and locally grown locust. It should be dealt with scientifically and in very organized way under a comprehensive preventive strategy. Both the governments would explore a sustainable mechanism to control locust. Five member team was headed by Wang Fengle. Chinese Consul General in Karachi Li Bijan also accompanied them.

The experts said China had a long history, and expertise and equipment to combat locust disasters. Pakistan could benefit from these.

On the request of Pakistan government, Chinese government had offered the assistance of agri experts, specific pesticides and equipment including drones for spray on crops and plants. The technical assistance would help Pakistan build its capacity to combat locust, said Head of the experts team Wang Fengle.

He said the team had arrived Pakistan on February 24 and had two-day visit to Tharparkar district of Sindh which was the most affected area in recent attack by desert locust. Today, they would fly to Quetta to visit some areas of Balochistan and then they would visit certain areas of Punjab affected by locust. After completing their study tour, they would form a comprehensive strategy /plan in coordination with the provincial and federal governments of Pakistan. For this purpose, he said, soon a joint working group would be formed.

" The purpose of our visit is to gather information and assess locust threat to Pakistan. Then, we along with Pakistan authorities and scientists would form a comprehensive strategy," he said adding that so far the team exchanged information and had detailed discussion with Pakistan's (Federal government) Plant Protection Department and Sindh Agriculture Department.

Technical/equipment assistance would include provision of pesticides and vehicles based on 50 units capable enough to spray 1600 hectres of crop in a day. Fifty drones for the spray would be provided. Surveillance equipment would also given for effective monitoring over locust. Among many countries, Pakistan was facing food security threat. According to World Food Organization, Africa, India and some other countries were facing locust disaster threat.

The Chinese experts suggested Pakistan government to ensure strict surveillance on hatching of locust.

When his attention was drawn by media to increasing threat of Coronavirus, Chinese Consul General in Karachi, Li Bijan said this epidemic was treatable and curable, and there was no need for panic but to adopt certain preventive measures to stop transmission of the virus.

Since outbreak of this epidemic, both�Chinese and Pakistan governments � were fighting it together. Chinese government was duly looking after thousands of Pakistani citizen living in China mainly for jobs or education.

" Our problem is your problem and your problem is our problem," he remarked adding that we are ready to provide all possible assistance to Pakistan.

" Eventually, your government will handle this issue," he posed confidence.

He said coronavirus is public health threat for entire world including China , Iran and Pakistan. However, he said, experts had come up with vaccine.

To another question, he said, " we are here to evaluate locust situation here. Then, we will come up with a comprehensive plan with the estimated cost."