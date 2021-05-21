China willing for 'more extensive, deeper strategic cooperation' with Pakistan: State Councilor

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

China's State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi has expressed desire to fully implement the vision of the leaders of Pakistan and China to initiate "more extensive" and "deeper strategic cooperation" for a shared future in the new era

Wang Yi, in his letter addressed to Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on the occasion of the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Pakistan said the practical cooperation centered on China-Pakistan Economic Corridor has made fruitful achievements and greatly improved the well-being of the two peoples.

"Under the new circumstances, I am willing to work with Your Excellency to fully implement the consensus reached by the leaders of both countries, and to initiate higher quality, more extensive, and deeper strategic cooperation, and to step up our efforts in building an even closer China-Pakistan community of shared future in the new era," he said.

The Chinese State Councilor extended warm felicitations to Foreign Minister Qureshi and said the establishment of diplomatic ties, China and Pakistan have always enjoyed mutual understanding, trust and support.

He mentioned that both countries have established high-level relationship termed as "All-weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership".

Wang Yi wished Pakistan and its people prosperity and happiness. "May the friendship between China and Pakistan last forever," he concluded.