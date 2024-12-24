Open Menu

China Window Brings Communities Together In Christmas Celebration

Published December 24, 2024

China Window brings communities together in Christmas celebration

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2024) The Christian community around the globe, including in Pakistan, is joyously celebrating Christmas on Wednesday, observing their sacred traditions and beliefs.

Special prayer services and ceremonies have been organized in churches to offer prayers for the country's security, development, and prosperity.

In a heartwarming gesture of inclusivity, the Chinese Cultural Center in Peshawar hosted a vibrant Christmas celebration to share the joy of the Christian community.

Provincial food Minister Zahir Shah Toru graced the occasion as the chief guest, alongside Bishop Ernest Jacob and a large number of attendees from diverse walks of life.

Addressing the ceremony, Provincial Food Minister Zahir Shah Toru highlighted the universal values of love, compassion, and peace taught by Prophet Jesus Christ.

He praised the Christian community of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for their significant contributions to the social and economic development of Pakistan.

Minister Toru emphasized that the country’s religious and cultural diversity is a source of strength and stability, acknowledging the Christian community's commendable efforts in promoting peace, tolerance, and harmony in the province.

He reaffirmed that islam recognizes and safeguards the rights of minorities, and the Constitution of Pakistan ensures their political, economic, and social freedoms.

Bishop Ernest Jacob expressed his pride in being a patriotic Pakistani and appreciated the provincial government’s commitment to providing equal opportunities to all citizens, irrespective of their color, class, or creed.

He noted that the protection of minority rights fosters unity and inspires them to contribute wholeheartedly to the nation's progress. Religious intellectual Allama Muhammad Shoaib called for embracing the teachings of Prophet Jesus on love, compassion, and tolerance.

They urged everyone to work towards making Pakistan a shining example of religious harmony and brotherhood.

The event concluded with a Christmas cake-cutting ceremony and special prayers for the nation's peace, prosperity, and security by the Paster Phailboos A.O.G Church.

Participants lauded the Chinese Cultural Center, China Window, for organizing such a thoughtful celebration and for fostering inclusivity by joining in the community's joy.

