China Window Can Help Promote Pak-Iran People-to-people Ties: Iranian Consul

Muhammad Irfan Published July 19, 2023 | 08:17 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2023 ) :Iranian Consul General in Peshawar, Ali Banafshekhah, Wednesday said the China's cultural center set up in Peshawar could play an effective role in promoting people-to-people relations between Pakistan and Iran, besides its main objective of further strengthening Pak-China friendship.

He expressed these views during his visit to China Window, a center for promotion of Chinese culture and information in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The Iranian diplomat took round of different sections of China Window, singed the Friendship Wall and penned down his remarks in Guests Book.

Speaking on the occasion, Ali Banafshekhah said on one side Pakistan and China had strong friendly relations, and on the other Iran and Pakistan also had very cordial brotherly relations.

He said he was of the belief that with exchange of delegations from both the countries, "our people-to-people relations will become more intact and strong".

Both China Window and Khana-e-Farhang Iran could jointly play an effective role in the promotion of historic relations and culture of three countries, he suggested.

The consul general said he was working on arranging visits of Iranian delegations to Pakistan and in the same way the people from different walks of lives from Peshawar should visit their brotherly Iranian country.

He termed the establishment of China Window a welcoming decision which would help share information among the people about the socio-economic benefits of China Pakistan Economic Corridor in Pakistan.

On the occasion, Head of China Window, Amjad Aziz Malik presented a shield to the Iranian consul general in connection with the completion of 10 years of the CPEC project.

