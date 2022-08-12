China Window celebrates 75th Anniversary of Pakistan with zeal, spirit

Legendary and President Pride of Performance former British Open Champion Qamar Zaman Friday said that Pakistan has honored him and every Pakistani, including the players, was proud whenever the national flag of Pakistan was hoisted at the top of the playing fields

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2022 ) :Legendary and President Pride of Performance former British Open Champion Qamar Zaman Friday said that Pakistan has honored him and every Pakistani, including the players, was proud whenever the national flag of Pakistan was hoisted at the top of the playing fields.

"However, it becomes possible because we live in a separate and independent country," said Qamar Zaman in a colorful and dignified ceremony organized in connection with the Diamond Jubilee of Pakistan Independence in China Window, a Chinese Cultural Center in Peshawar.

Prominent writer, poet and scholar Nasir Ali Syed, Prof. Dr. Gulzar Ahmad Jalal, Head of English Department of Edwards College Peshawar, industrialist Imtiaz Ali and a large number of people from different walks of life were in the attendance.

The guests cut the cake of the 75th anniversary of the establishment of Pakistan. National songs were sung and a video message of Nong Rong, The Ambassador of the People's Republic of China posted in Pakistan, was shown.

Addressing the ceremony, Qamar Zaman said that we got this homeland by making sacrifices, now our new generation should make this beloved Country greater than the great.

He said "It is the demand of the time that the young generation should implement the goals of the establishment of Pakistan and learn from the mistakes of the past to make the country and the nation wealthy and prosperous.

Distinguished writer, poet and intellectual Nasir Ali Syed, who received the Presidential Award Tamgha e Imtiaz, said that the main objective of the establishment of Pakistan was an independent state in which the people could live a dignified life." "We sacrificed millions to achieve freedom and now that we are celebrating the 75th anniversary of the establishment of Pakistan," he added.

Nasir Ali Syed said "Today, we are proud to be a citizen of a free country, but it is necessary that we follow the orders of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah to make the country invincible and give it a high position in the world." Professor Dr. Gulzar Ahmad Jalal and industrialist Imtiaz Ali, while congratulating the countrymen on Independence Day, said that the efforts made by Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jannah and other notables for the establishment of an Islamic state and the sacrifices made by our forefathers are unforgettable.

"Today we are breathing in a free atmosphere. Freedom is a great blessing of Allah Almighty and we are thankful to God for this blessing," he added.

Speakers urged the young generation to play their positive and constructive role in making Pakistan an ideal country.

Earlier, in his video message, the Ambassador of People's Republic of China, H.E Mr. Nong Rong, congratulated the people of Pakistan and reiterated the cooperation with Pakistan on behalf of the brotherly neighbor China. A cake was also cut on this occasion.