China Window celebrates Chinese New Year with colorful festivities

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2025) A vibrant and culturally enriching ceremony was held at the China Window Peshawar to mark the Chinese New Year and Spring Festival.

According to a press release issued here on Tuesday, the event was graced by Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Nadeem Aslam Chaudhry and Inspector General Police Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Akhtar Hayat Khan, who attended as chief guests.

Distinguished attendees also included former world squash champion Qamar Zaman, prominent businessman Imtiaz Ahmed, and a large gathering of individuals from diverse backgrounds.

A cake-cutting ceremony further enhanced the festive atmosphere.

In his address, Chief Secretary Nadeem Aslam Chaudhry emphasized the deep-rooted and historic bond between Pakistan and China, often referred to as “iron brothers.”

He eloquently described the bilateral relationship as being "higher than the Himalayas and deeper than the seas."

He highlighted the growing people-to-people connections between the two nations, citing the active participation of Pakistanis and Chinese in each other’s cultural events as a testament to their camaraderie.

On behalf of the people of Peshawar and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, chief Secretary extended heartfelt New Year wishes to the Chinese community, expressing optimism about the continued strengthening of Pak-China relations.

Inspectors General (IG) Police Akhtar Hayat Khan underscored the significance of sharing celebrations to foster the longstanding friendship between the two nations.

He praised China’s substantial contributions to Pakistan’s economic development, particularly through the transformative China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), which is driving progress and prosperity in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He assured Chinese investors of unwavering security measures, reaffirming the provincial police’s commitment to maintaining peace and ensuring their safety.

Former squash champion Qamar Zaman also conveyed his well wishes to the Chinese community, expressing hopes for continued prosperity and development in China.

Businessman Imtiaz Ahmed echoed similar sentiments, emphasizing the importance of cultural exchange in deepening mutual understanding.

Earlier in the day, the ceremony was formally inaugurated by Chief Secretary Nadeem Aslam Chaudhry, IG Police Akhtar Hayat Khan, Qamar Zaman, and Imtiaz Ahmed.

The day-long celebrations featured a diverse range of activities and exhibits, symbolizing the unity and mutual respect between Pakistan and China.

The event served as a platform to highlight the shared cultural values and aspirations of the two nations.

The lively festivities at the China Window Cultural Center not only celebrated the Chinese New Year but also reinforced the enduring partnership and shared vision for a brighter future between Pakistan and China.