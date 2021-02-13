China Window highlights Chinese culture, people throng to celebrate New Year of China

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

China Window is playing an important role in highlighting the Pak-China culture, Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Dr. Kazim Niaz Friday said during his visit to China Window in connection with the New Year celebration of China

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2021 ) :China Window is playing an important role in highlighting the Pak-China culture, Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Dr. Kazim Niaz Friday said during his visit to China Window in connection with the New Year celebration of China.

Talking to media men, he said Pak-China friendship is higher than the mountains and deeper than the seas, and also getting stronger day by day.

Abid Majeed, Secretary Tourism, was also present on the occasion and cut a cake during the colourful opening ceremony held in connection with the marking of the New Year of China.

The Chief Secretary looked at different parts of the China Window and recorded his impressions on the guest book while a detailed briefing was also given to the Chief Secretary about the China Window.

He praised China Window at the commencement of the classes.

On this occasion, a special music programme was also organized at China Window in which the dignitaries of the city, citizens and children took keen interest.

Appreciating the efforts of the management in establishing the China Window and Cultural Center and assuring all kinds of cooperation with it, he said, "We congratulate the entire Chinese nation on the occasion of Chinese New Year." He expressed the hope that in the future China Window will continue to hold such programs to highlight Chinese culture besides playing a key role in strengthening relations between the two countries Pakistan and China.