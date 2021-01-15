China Window in Peshawar to further cement Pak-China ties: Jhagra

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Finance and Health Taimur Saleem Khan Jhagra Friday said the China Window in Peshawar would help to further cement Pak-China ties.

This he stated while visiting the Peshawar based China Window – a cultural and Information centre. The minister went around various galleries of the institution and took keen interest in the informative materials displayed therein.

"Pakistan and People's Republic of China are bound in strong bonds of friendship which is bound to be further strengthened with the passage of time," he said and added that the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) was a huge economic project envisaged to usher a new era of prosperity across Pakistan in particular wherein the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa may prove to be the direct beneficiaries.

He also signed the Friendship Wall and inked his remarks in the visitor's book on the occasion. "I feel deeply pleased to have visited the China Window and am confident that such institutions may help in updating knowledge on culture, civic norms and socio economic life of the people of respective countries," he remarked.

The China Window, he added, was surely doing an excellent job of educating the Peshawarites on life and developments in China and the provincial government would also extend helping hand to ensure its better functioning.

While highlighting the objectives of CPEC, Taimur Saleem Khan Jhagra said "Enabling the local stakeholders to derive maximum possible benefits of this mega project, promotion of China Language learning trends is indeed the foremost requirement which especially be helpful to the concerned job seekers.

" He also mentioned the Rashakai Economic Zone and said "This single project as one of the offshoots of CPEC is expected to generate 0.2 million job opportunities." Similarly, he said, on completion of the Suki Kinari Hydel Power project, almost 1000 megawatt electricity would be generated. Meanwhile, Taimur Khan Jhangra launched the Third Phase of China Language Learning classes under the aegis of China Window at its premises which are offered free of cost. This milestone, he remarked, will surely be achieved within the given time frame.

Speaking on the occasion, Administrator of China Window Amjad Aziz Malik said the participants of the Third phase of China Learning classes belong to different walks of life. As a whole, he said, more than 20,000 dignitaries and common citizens have visited China Window ever since it was established in Peshawar.

This, he said, is the living example of the spirit of Pak China Friendship as well as the feelings of love and affection which the local people have been rearing in their minds and hearts towards their Chinese friends.

Another speaker, Akhtar Amin of University of Peshawar while addressing on the occasion said, the importance of China Learning classes has been enhanced manifolds in wake of successful implementation of CPEC. The role of China Window, he said, was indeed appreciable in promoting China Language learning on self help basis.

Later, Taimur Khan Jhagra also talked to a group of media persons who were present on the occasion and welcomed the working and achievements of China Window.