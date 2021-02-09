China Window replicates Chinese culture in KP: DG KPCTA

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2021 ) :The China Window at the provincial metropolis is the best example of cultural display and friendship and love of Pakistanis with the neighboring country of China.

"The China Window is not only replicates the true friendship and cultural bonds between Pakistan and China but it also serves as a best centre for learning Chinese language to Pakistanis," said Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Culture and Tourism Authority, Director General Kamran Ahmad Afridi during his visit to the China Window on Tuesday.

He said that the Chinese culture, history and traditions have been beautifully displayed at the small set up of China Window.

He said the centre was also playing a pivotal role in imparting Chinese language course to Pakistani youth.

The DG said the trained Pakistani youth would benefit from learning the Chinese language in future and they would also help guide the visiting tourists from China in identifying the beautiful spots, rich culture, history and heritage and giving them other valuable information in a better way.

Briefing KPCTA DG Kamran Afridi, senior journalist Amjad Aziz Malik said that China held celebratory events of the new year in February for which the China Window had also made all arrangements for a daylong cultural festivities to mark the occasion in Peshawar.