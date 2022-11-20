UrduPoint.com

China Wins Second Medal At FIG Trampoline Gymnastics Worlds

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 20, 2022 | 02:50 PM

SOFIA, Nov. 20 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2022 ) --:China's Hu Yicheng won the bronze medal in the women's trampoline at the 36th FIG Trampoline Gymnastics World Championships here on Saturday.

Hu gained 55.810 points for the second medal of China at this tournament.

Hikaru Mori of Japan snatched the title with 56.230 points, followed by Bryony Page of Britain with 55.950.

Hu's teammate Zhu Xueying placed fourth with 55.

610 points.

China also participated in the women's synchronised trampoline final on Saturday and ranked fourth with 45.130 points, only 0.130 points behind the bronze medalists Mexico. Japan won the title with 50.590 points, followed by France with 46.140.

On Friday, China won the women's trampoline team gold.

More than 300 athletes from 38 countries and regions participated in the four-day event, which kicked off in the Arena Sofia Hall on Wednesday.

More Stories From Pakistan

