Open Menu

China's 5G Mobile Phone Shipments Soar In September

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 25, 2023 | 09:00 PM

China's 5G mobile phone shipments soar in September

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2023) Shipments of 5G mobile phones in China surged 90.1 percent year on year to 28.72 million units in September, data from the China academy of Information and Communications Technology (CAICT) showed.

This volume accounted for 86.

3 percent of the country's total phone shipments in September, said the CAICT, a research institute under the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology.

In September, 20 new 5G phone models were released, a year-on-year increase of 33.3 percent, Xinhua reported.

China's total mobile phone shipments hit 33.28 million units in September, rising 59 percent from a year earlier, the data revealed.

Domestic brands continued to dominate China's mobile phone market in September, with shipments totaling 24.95 million units, accounting for 75 percent of the September total.

Related Topics

Technology Mobile China 5G September Market From Industry Million

Recent Stories

Do you have a story to capture and show it to the ..

Do you have a story to capture and show it to the world?

5 hours ago
 Those who imposed Imran Khan on Pakistan are equal ..

Those who imposed Imran Khan on Pakistan are equally responsible: Nawaz Sharif

5 hours ago
 Pakistan defeats India to secure UNESCO vice-chair ..

Pakistan defeats India to secure UNESCO vice-chair for 2023-25 term

5 hours ago
 Two retired army officers Adil Raja, Farooq Haider ..

Two retired army officers Adil Raja, Farooq Haider

5 hours ago
 Nine dead due to fire at multi-storey shopping mal ..

Nine dead due to fire at multi-storey shopping mall in Karachi

9 hours ago
 Govt making all out efforts to enhance economic gr ..

Govt making all out efforts to enhance economic growth rate: Dr. Shamshad

9 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 November 2023

12 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 November 2023

13 hours ago
 All out measures being taken to reduce debt stres ..

All out measures being taken to reduce debt stress, improve growth rate: Dr Sha ..

21 hours ago
 Amazon hit by 'Black Friday' strikes in Europe

Amazon hit by 'Black Friday' strikes in Europe

21 hours ago
 Dublin riot motivated by hate: Irish PM

Dublin riot motivated by hate: Irish PM

22 hours ago
 Over 0.4 million Afghan migrants returned to their ..

Over 0.4 million Afghan migrants returned to their county so far: Jan Achakzai

22 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan