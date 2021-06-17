(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2021 ) :China's domestic shipments of 5G mobile phone witnessed a 7 percent year-on-year increase to 16.74 million units in May this year.

Domestic mobile phone shipments stood at 22.97 million units as a whole in the same period, down 32 percent year-on-year, according to data from the China academy of Information and Communications Technology (CAICT), China Daily reported .

In the first five months of this year, China's domestic mobile phone shipments increased rapidly, showing an overall upward trend, among which 5G mobile phones grew substantially.

From January to May, China's domestic mobile phone shipments witnessed 19.3 percent year-on-year growth to reach 148 million units.

During the same period of time, the country's 5G mobile phone shipments increased 134.4 percent to 108 million units.

In May this year, the shipments of domestic brand mobile phones reached 19.25 million units, accounting for 83.8 percent of shipments in the same period.

From January to May, the shipments of domestic brand mobile totaled 131 million units, up 16.7 percent year-on-year, accounting for 88 percent of the mobile phone shipments in the same period.

In the first five months of this year, domestic shipments of smart phones increased 20.3 percent year-on-year to 146 million units, accounting for 98.2 percent of shipments in the same period.