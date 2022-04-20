UrduPoint.com

China's 5G User Base Passes A Record 400 Million

Umer Jamshaid Published April 20, 2022 | 08:41 PM

China's 5G user base passes a record 400 million

The number of 5G users in China passed a record 400 million in the first quarter one in every four subscribers the Chinese Ministry of Industry and Information Technology said

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2022 ) :The number of 5G users in China passed a record 400 million in the first quarter one in every four subscribers the Chinese Ministry of Industry and Information Technology said.

China is speeding up 5G base station construction this year, supporting 5G applications in the industrial, education and other sectors and kicking off elderly-friendly 5G services to boost 5G development and the digital economy, the ministry said.

5G is now an "artery" feeding the development of the information society and digital infrastructure construction in China, Zhao Zhiguo, the ministry's spokesman, said.

In the first quarter, China added 48.1 million 5G users to reach a total of 403 million passing the 400-million mark for the first time. The penetration rate hit 24.3 percent, Shanghai Daily reported.

The 1-gigabyte broadband network now coves 320 million families nationwide, giving them access to super-fast broadband services.

China will build 600,000 new 5G base stations this year, including 134,000 already built in the first quarter.

5G and related mobile services will also be adapted to make them suitable for aged, disabled and price-sensitive groups. These include services such as "one-click" for hailing taxis and reporting emergencies. In the first quarter, 325 app and website developers launched such tailored apps, helping bridge the digital divide.

The MIIT has strengthened regulations on apps and websites, which have sometimes been responsible for the leak of personal information and excessive data collection in breach of laws such as the Personal Information Protection Law.

Related Topics

Technology Education Mobile China Shanghai 5G Industry Million

Recent Stories

'Turn Around Pakistan Conference' to be held: Ahsa ..

'Turn Around Pakistan Conference' to be held: Ahsan Iqbal*

42 seconds ago
 Fresh protests rock Sri Lanka after police killing ..

Fresh protests rock Sri Lanka after police killing

43 seconds ago
 Commissioner reviews sanitation condition of healt ..

Commissioner reviews sanitation condition of health facilities

45 seconds ago
 Wimbledon ban Russian and Belarusian players from ..

Wimbledon ban Russian and Belarusian players from 2022 tournament

46 seconds ago
 Diamer Bhasha Dam to have live storage capacity 6. ..

Diamer Bhasha Dam to have live storage capacity 6.4 MAF

48 seconds ago
 Rain turns weather pleasant; provides relief to fa ..

Rain turns weather pleasant; provides relief to faithful

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.