China's advanced forest genetics and tree breeding technologies can help combat desertification and shortage of fuelwood in Pakistan, said Norsherwan Zarif, a PhD student at Northeast Forestry University, Harbin, China

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2020 ) :China's advanced forest genetics and tree breeding technologies can help combat desertification and shortage of fuelwood in Pakistan, said Norsherwan Zarif, a PhD student at Northeast Forestry University, Harbin, China.

"I am doing a PhD at Northeast Forestry University since 2017. As a researcher, my duty is to plant different forest species. I have to plant," said Norsherwan Zarif, who used to be an official in Pakistan Forest Institute in Peshawar. Now he is studying in Harbin, China.

He said his basic aim is to enhance my expertise in the field of forestry and learn modern techniques which can help Pakistan in the future, China Economic Net (CEN) reported on Wednesday.

"Pakistani government also encouraged us to learn more modern forestry techniques. My major is Silviculture, which is the backbone of forestry. With knowledge of silviculture, we can introduce different expertise and inventions and plant different varieties of trees to enhance soil fertility and soil nutrients," he said.

Norsherwan said there are a lot of disciplines in which China can help Pakistan improve. "With the increasing population in Pakistan, the fuelwood demand boosted as well. China's advanced forest genetics and tree breeding technology can be useful in Pakistan. Fast-growing species and other forest species can also be introduced to Pakistan to satisfy the demand.

" In the recent few decades, China has done commendable jobs in enhancing the forest coverage rate. Now, the government of Pakistan is also taking a keen interest in plantations to make Pakistan green. A planting project is launched to plant 10 billion trees all over Pakistan within 5 years. "We have already achieved one billion plantations 5 years back, it is a good initiative for the Pakistani government." Norsherwan was also impressed by China's experience in combating desertification. "I saw a documentary about how China convert desert into oasis or forest. Pakistan can learn the related technologies and introduce drought resistance species from China." Norsherwan's wife is also doing a PhD at the same university. Her major is Forest Resource Economic Management. "Last winter she went back to Pakistan for the collection of research data, which is related to the impacts of large dam on riparian vegetation in Pakistan, while I had to stay here because I need to finish my lab works before March," he said.

During the epidemic period, Norsherwan stayed in China and his wife stayed in Pakistan.

"Our school deputed one teacher to every student to care for their physical and mental health. They provided us every facility like masks, hand sanitizer, floor cleaner, etc. They kept in touch with us 24/7 during the whole epidemic so we may not get panic and depressed." he said.