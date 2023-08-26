Open Menu

China's Artificial Intelligence Investment Expected To Exceed $38 Bln In 2027

Published August 26, 2023

China's investment in artificial intelligence (AI) is estimated to reach 38.1 billion U.S. dollars in 2027, accounting for about 9 percent of the world's total, according to an industry report

China has continued to boost its prowess in the AI sector in recent years, said global market research firm International Data Corporation (IDC), Xinhua reported.

In the future, with government support and a rapid pace of industrial upgrades, AI technology will integrate with diverse industry demands and become a part of products, services and business models, the IDC added.

Amid recent breakthroughs in AI technology and enhanced application integration, numerous enterprises are scrambling to use advanced technologies represented by AI to adapt to the general landscape of the digital intelligence market, empower new businesses, and help enterprises determine the value of intelligent decision-making goals, consequently fueling a surge in customized demands for AI, the IDC said.

